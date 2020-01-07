‘What do these beast like trees know…’ a first draft poem by S Francis

Fullbeard Lit

What do these beast like trees know of me

I stare at them like they are veins transporting

The blood of earth back up to god, their naked flesh

Lingering through winter. Don’t we all

Become this? Don’t we all, at times,

Have to strip off our costumes to

To stand naked in the cold, let the sky

Dress us in white like a bride to be

Betrothed to the self we left at the foot

Of the tree as we climbed so high we

Could do nothing but fall? Aren’t we all

Just waiting for spring to punch through

Buds to cast a new bloom spilling color?