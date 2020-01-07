your eyes

are sometimes

all I can think of

when I lie here alone

at night

in the bed

we used to share

I remember your gaze

vulnerable

trusting intense

your irises

not quite green

not quite brown

ringed in gray

reminding me of

a stormy seas

your mouth

is sometimes

all I can think of

when I wake

to the awareness

that your side of the bed

is still cold

empty

I remember how I used

to run my thumb

across your full bottom lip

savoring the moment

before leaning in

for your warm morning kiss

your hand

is sometimes

all I can think of

as I sit alone on the sofa

watching the shows

we used to share

I remember the faint scars

on your knuckles

from a dust-up on your bicycle

how our fingers

used to intertwine

as if they had been made

to nest together

your skin

is sometimes

all I can think of

as I do the wash up

remembering the lovely

curve of your neck

your tattoo peeking out of

your collar

I remember how I used

to come up behind you

breathe in your scent

before nuzzling my face

against your soft

warm skin

your laugh

is sometimes

all I can think of

as I walk

these city streets

without you

by my side

I remember the way

you would toss

back your head

eyes crinkling

your mirth uncontained

making me laugh too

your heart

is sometimes

all I can think of

as I learn

to live

without you

it used to be

the place

where I lived

your absence

is a presence

you are nowhere

and everywhere still

to me

© 2017 Revised © 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved