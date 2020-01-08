Call for Submissions: But You Don’t Look Sick: The Real Life Adventures of Fibro Bitches, Lupus Warriors, and other Super Heroes Battling Invisible Illness

Call for Submissions, Indie Blu(e) Publishing Leave a comment

Indie Blu(e) Publishing is currently accepting submissions of writing and art for But You Don’t Look Sick: The Real Life Adventures of Fibro Bitches, Lupus Warriors, and other Super Heroes Battling Invisible Illness.  Submissions will be accepted until midnight on January 31, 2020.

  • Potential contributors are welcome to submit up to five pieces of creative work- including poetry, prose, creative non-fiction, short fiction, or original artwork, that is limited in length (under 1,000 words).
  • Submission of previously published pieces is acceptable if you retain full rights to your work.
  • Artwork can be submitted in black and white OR color but all artwork should be black and white compatible.
  • Using a pen name or publishing anonymously is acceptable.
  • We are unable to offer monetary compensation to contributors to this anthology; however, all contributors will receive a PDF copy of the book.

To submit to But You Don’t Look Sick: The Real Life Adventures of Fibro Bitches, Lupus Warriors, and other Super Heroes Battling Invisible Illness, please visit https://forms.gle/8DxUCAxBe2dXWtJTA

Questions/Concerns?  Email us at indieblucollective@gmail.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s