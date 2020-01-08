Call for Submissions: But You Don’t Look Sick: The Real Life Adventures of Fibro Bitches, Lupus Warriors, and other Super Heroes Battling Invisible Illness

Indie Blu(e) Publishing is currently accepting submissions of writing and art for But You Don’t Look Sick: The Real Life Adventures of Fibro Bitches, Lupus Warriors, and other Super Heroes Battling Invisible Illness. Submissions will be accepted until midnight on January 31, 2020.
- Potential contributors are welcome to submit up to five pieces of creative work- including poetry, prose, creative non-fiction, short fiction, or original artwork, that is limited in length (under 1,000 words).
- Submission of previously published pieces is acceptable if you retain full rights to your work.
- Artwork can be submitted in black and white OR color but all artwork should be black and white compatible.
- Using a pen name or publishing anonymously is acceptable.
- We are unable to offer monetary compensation to contributors to this anthology; however, all contributors will receive a PDF copy of the book.
To submit to But You Don’t Look Sick: The Real Life Adventures of Fibro Bitches, Lupus Warriors, and other Super Heroes Battling Invisible Illness, please visit https://forms.gle/8DxUCAxBe2dXWtJTA
Questions/Concerns? Email us at indieblucollective@gmail.com.