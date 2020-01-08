caged beast
hidden in my breast
screams inchoate rage
beats its fists
into bloody pulp
against metal ribs
until they splinter
reunited
we cling
fiercely together
curl in the corner
rocking rapid
hiccuping rhythms
we don’t cry pretty
we teeter
on the edge
of madness
wonder why
we are never
enough
Image courtesy of Pinterest
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
2 comments
Wondering why you’re not enough
makes the assumption you are not
haven’t find the reason to believe it
not to find any, makes you be nuts.
That beast wants to devour you
with lies, traps and its illusions
never having remorse in its glut
there are certain doors to open
but other doors need to be shut.
Thank you for responding- I see you were inspired!
