caged beast

hidden in my breast

screams inchoate rage

beats its fists

into bloody pulp

against metal ribs

until they splinter

reunited

we cling

fiercely together

curl in the corner

rocking rapid

hiccuping rhythms

we don’t cry pretty

we teeter

on the edge

of madness

wonder why

we are never

enough

Image courtesy of Pinterest

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved