The Daily Song: Know Your Name/Mary Lambert

Pure campy fun from the delightful Mary Lambert.

“Know Your Name”

Lady, can I get you closer?
Lady, would you come on over?
I, think I’m ready this time
I think I like your hands in mine
Lady, I got a question for you
Lady, think that you’re the answer
Lady, gonna see me later
Hey, wanna go to dinner?I wanna take you out
I wanna make you shake
I wanna drive you out
But I probably shouldn’tKnow your name, when I finally get to, ooh
Be the one who gets to
Hold you close in the night in the dark be your light
I should know your name
When I finally get to, ooh
Be the one who gets to
Hold you close in the night in the dark be your light
I should know your name

It could be so good
But I probably should know you name

Lady, got a car and a weekend
Lady, do you feel what I’m feelin’?
I, get to see you again
I love the way that you walked in
Lady, I’ve been waiting for ya
Hey, wanna go out dancin’?
Hey, would you take a chance on me?

I wanna take you out
I wanna make you shake (shake)
I wanna drive you out
But I probably shouldn’t

Know your name, when I finally get to, ooh
Be the one who gets to
Hold you close in the night in the dark be your light
I should know your name
When I finally get to, ooh
Be the one who gets to
Hold you close in the night in the dark be your light
I should know your name

It could be so good
But I probably should know you’re name

I’m a, I’m a little delusional
A little unusual
But I’ve got a heart that wants your heart
I know, I’m a little obsessed wit this
Only think about your kiss
I don’t know why I don’t know you, yet

When I finally get to
Be the one that gets to
Hold you close in the night in the dark be your light
I should know your name
When I finally get to, ooh
Be the one who gets to
Hold you close in the night in the dark be your light
I should know your name

I know, I’m a little delusional
A little unusual
I’ve got a heart that wants your heart
I know I’m a little obsessed with this
Only think about your kiss
Don’t know why
I should know your name

