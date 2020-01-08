The Daily Song: Know Your Name/Mary Lambert

Pure campy fun from the delightful Mary Lambert.

“Know Your Name”

Lady, can I get you closer?Lady, would you come on over?I, think I’m ready this timeI think I like your hands in mineLady, I got a question for youLady, think that you’re the answerLady, gonna see me laterHey, wanna go to dinner?I wanna take you outI wanna make you shakeI wanna drive you outBut I probably shouldn’tKnow your name, when I finally get to, oohBe the one who gets toHold you close in the night in the dark be your lightI should know your nameWhen I finally get to, oohBe the one who gets toHold you close in the night in the dark be your lightI should know your name

It could be so good

But I probably should know you name

Lady, got a car and a weekend

Lady, do you feel what I’m feelin’?

I, get to see you again

I love the way that you walked in

Lady, I’ve been waiting for ya

Hey, wanna go out dancin’?

Hey, would you take a chance on me?

I wanna take you out

I wanna make you shake (shake)

I wanna drive you out

But I probably shouldn’t

Know your name, when I finally get to, ooh

Be the one who gets to

Hold you close in the night in the dark be your light

I should know your name

When I finally get to, ooh

Be the one who gets to

Hold you close in the night in the dark be your light

I should know your name

It could be so good

But I probably should know you’re name

I’m a, I’m a little delusional

A little unusual

But I’ve got a heart that wants your heart

I know, I’m a little obsessed wit this

Only think about your kiss

I don’t know why I don’t know you, yet

When I finally get to

Be the one that gets to

Hold you close in the night in the dark be your light

I should know your name

When I finally get to, ooh

Be the one who gets to

Hold you close in the night in the dark be your light

I should know your name

I know, I’m a little delusional

A little unusual

I’ve got a heart that wants your heart

I know I’m a little obsessed with this

Only think about your kiss

Don’t know why

I should know your name