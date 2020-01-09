The Daily Song-In The Dark/Matt Woods

Beautiful knife in my heart
So I’m finally where I wanna be
And I can’t feel my legs
At the borders of reality
And I’m tripping over the edge
Like Lord
I just died in your arms
There’s no better way to go
I just died in your arms
And I thought you should know that
You don’t have to save me every time
Just leave me in the dark
You don’t have to save me every time
Let me lose my heart, my heart, my heart
Now the waters are the open sea
They’re inviting me in
Till the waves are crashing over me
Then I forget how to swim
Like Lord
I just died in your arms
There’s no better way to go
I just died in your arms
And I thought you should know that
You don’t have to save me every time
Just leave me in the dark
You don’t have to save me every time
Let me lose my heart, my heart, my heart
(I’ll never learn)
Tell me you love me
(Just wanting me)
Tell me you understand, oh
(I’ll never learn)
Tell me you love me, oh
You don’t have to save me every time
Just leave me in the dark
You don’t have to save me every time
Let me lose my heart, my heart, my heart