it took time

to reach

the dusty crossroads

but only a moment

to sell my soul

to The Devil

a willing sacrifice

I signed

the legally binding documents

in thin purple Sharpie

swallowing my qualms

like raw oysters

briny and slick

as I gagged them

down my throat

ate my pride sliced thin

on tasteless

gluten free crackers

followed by

chilled Riesling

crisp with green apple

minerals

to get it all down

naively believing

this would make me happy

repair what had broken

heal the shame

guilt

etched onto my palms

told myself

this time could be different

would be different

convinced myself

that I had misread the Tarot

I was no true High Priestess

dispensing Justice

time to embrace Temperance

so easy

to chain myself

to the Wheel of Fortune

accept Judgement

that I was over-sensitive

too emotional

untrusting

finding out

that I was right

the first time

should be more satisfying

how much longer

to play

The Fool?

