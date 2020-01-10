it took time
to reach
the dusty crossroads
but only a moment
to sell my soul
to The Devil
a willing sacrifice
I signed
the legally binding documents
in thin purple Sharpie
swallowing my qualms
like raw oysters
briny and slick
as I gagged them
down my throat
ate my pride sliced thin
on tasteless
gluten free crackers
followed by
chilled Riesling
crisp with green apple
minerals
to get it all down
naively believing
this would make me happy
repair what had broken
heal the shame
guilt
etched onto my palms
told myself
this time could be different
would be different
convinced myself
that I had misread the Tarot
I was no true High Priestess
dispensing Justice
time to embrace Temperance
so easy
to chain myself
to the Wheel of Fortune
accept Judgement
that I was over-sensitive
too emotional
untrusting
finding out
that I was right
the first time
should be more satisfying
how much longer
to play
The Fool?
