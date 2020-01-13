The Daily Song: Colin Hay/ I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You

One of my favorite movie soundtracks of all time is the soundtrack for Garden State. Really feeling Colin Hay’s I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You this one today. . .
“I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You”
I drink good coffee every morning
Comes from a place that’s far away
And when I’m done I feel like talking
Without you here there is less to sayDon’t want you thinking I’m unhappy
What is closer to the truth
If I lived till I was a hundred and two
I just don’t think I’ll ever get over youNo longer moved to drink strong whiskey
I shook the hand of time and I knew
That if I lived till I could no longer climb my stairs
I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you
A face that dances and it haunts me
I don’t want you thinkin’ that I don’t get asked to dinner
If I lived till I was a hundred and two
Comes from a place that’s far away
And when I’m done I feel like talking
Without you here there is less to sayDon’t want you thinking I’m unhappy
What is closer to the truth
If I lived till I was a hundred and two
I just don’t think I’ll ever get over youNo longer moved to drink strong whiskey
I shook the hand of time and I knew
That if I lived till I could no longer climb my stairs
I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you
A face that dances and it haunts me
With laughter still ringin’ in my ears
I still find pieces of your presence here
even, even after all these years
I don’t want you thinkin’ that I don’t get asked to dinner
Cuz I’m here to say that I sometimes do
And even though I may seem to feel a touch of love
I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you
If I lived till I was a hundred and two
I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you