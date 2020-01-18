An American in Paris – Georgiann Carlson

being An American in Paris
is a wonderful
and exciting thing
no visit is long enough
when you leave
part of you stays there
forever
you think about her
you dream about her
she gets under your skin
and becomes part of you
she moves into your life
and nothing
is ever the same
