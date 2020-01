Twilight falls quietly

unexpected

What was day

comes to an end

Abruptly,

disconnected

A star is born in

the darkness

of new night

Encompassing,

brilliant in its

starkness

Stillness slows

pounding breast

Calming the mind

slowing the heart

Tranquility

sweetens the zest

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

