Easter Parade – Georgiann Carlson

“Are you dressing up like a rabbit for the Easter Parade?” she asked.

“Yes,” he said. “You ask me that question every year.”

“I keep hoping for a different answer.”

“Do you have something against rabbits?”

“I love real rabbits, not fake ones.”

“It’s for the kids. I hand out candy.”

“And you don’t think that’s creepy?”

“Maybe,” he laughed. “I never thought of it that way.”

“A grown man, dressed like a rabbit, giving candy to children? How else can you think about it?”

“I’ll save some candy for you.”

“Chocolate eggs?”

“Yes, chocolate eggs. What are you wearing?”

“Right now?”

“No,” he chuckled. “To the Easter Parade.”

“I’m not sure. I might go as an egg, or maybe a fuzzy bunny in a pink net skirt. I can’t decide.”

“And you don’t think those things are creepy?”

“I’m not handing out candy.”

“The lines you draw don’t make sense.”

“They do to me.”

“I guess that’s all that matters,” he said, smiling to himself.

“Believe it,” she said. “What are you wearing?”

“I already told you.”

“No, I mean now,” she laughed.

