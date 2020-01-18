Funny Girl – Rose J. Fairchild

Invisible,

Unmemorable,

A fly up on the wall.

You build me up

To knock me down

You love to watch me fall.

A funny girl,

A silly girl,

Your laughter is so cruel.

I’m put aside

And left alone

Until you need your Fool.

I acquiesce;

I bow and scrape—

And lick up scraps of love,

But watch your back!

I’m waking up,

And I will rise above.

Your bitterness

and cruel nuance

Have cut me to the soul,

But scar tissue

And hardened heart

Have finally made me whole.

I live in upstate NY with my husband, two kids, and furry companions. I work at a local library where I act as a clerk and do all the children’s programming, both on and offsite. Currently, I am working on a retelling of “Beauty and the Beast,” which is one of my all-time favorite fairytales! The main character is based on my grandmother—one of the strongest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing in my life. She is my muse and an inspiration to women everywhere. It has been joyous to include some of her life experiences in my novel, and I hope someday to share it with the world!

You can read more of my writing at Rose J. Fairchild