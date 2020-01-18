Hebrew in Helsinki – Paula Puolakka

An American in Paris

is like a Hindu in New York

or a Hebrew in Helsinki:

a fish on the sand

and sometimes riding a bicycle

to make things even more unsettling.

An American in Paris

is the buff Gene Kelly trying to be romantic

in a place which essence he will abandon after a few days of sightseeing.

A Hindu in New York

is Prabhupada sitting calmly under a tree

while the LSD warped hippies are viciously dancing to the beat

of his small drum.

A Hebrew in Helsinki

is the Hasidic rabbi who feels home and secured

only when sipping coffee in the city’s biggest McDonald’s,

surrounded by the Chinese tourists.

Paula Puolakka is a Beat poet, writer, and MA (History of Science and Ideas.) Her latest poems can be found through Thimble Lit Mag, Nine Muses Poetry, and The Ekphrastic Review (one of the challenge-winners of November 2019, December 2019, and January 2020.)