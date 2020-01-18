Hebrew in Helsinki – Paula Puolakka

An American in Paris
is like a Hindu in New York
or a Hebrew in Helsinki:
a fish on the sand
and sometimes riding a bicycle
to make things even more unsettling.
An American in Paris
is the buff Gene Kelly trying to be romantic
in a place which essence he will abandon after a few days of sightseeing.
A Hindu in New York
is Prabhupada sitting calmly under a tree
while the LSD warped hippies are viciously dancing to the beat
of his small drum.
A Hebrew in Helsinki
is the Hasidic rabbi who feels home and secured
only when sipping coffee in the city’s biggest McDonald’s,
surrounded by the Chinese tourists.
Paula Puolakka is a Beat poet, writer, and MA (History of Science and Ideas.) Her latest poems can be found through Thimble Lit Mag, Nine Muses Poetry, and The Ekphrastic Review (one of the challenge-winners of November 2019, December 2019, and January 2020.)