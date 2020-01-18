Meet me in St. Louis – Georgiann Carlson

“Meet me in St. Louis, later this week,” he said, when she answered the phone.

“Why?” she asked.

“There’s a fair.”

“Mmmmm, don’t care. Not going.”

“You like fairs.”

“I’m already in my pajamas.”

“Aren’t you getting out of them all week?”

“Probably, but not to go to St. Louis.”

“It’s nice there. They have a downtown area.”

“You know how I feel about the midwest.”

“You LIVE in the midwest.”

“Exactly,” she sighed.

“They wrote a song about St. Louis.”

“It’s an old song.”

“What does that have to do with anything?”

“People thought about things differently when it was written. They though fairs were a big deal.”

“Seriously?”

“Yes. Seriously,” she said. “Will there be cows?”

“I don’t know. I’m not sure what kind of a fair it is.”

“Then why do you want to go?”

“So I can find out what kind of fair it is,” he said.

“I can look it up, or call, that way you don’t have to drive all that way.”

“If there are cows, will you go?”

“I can see cows if I drive out of the city and into the country, so no.”

“Then why did you ask?”

“I was curious. I just assumed they have cows around there. I think cows like living in the midwest, except when it’s winter, then no one likes living here.”

“I think cows live everywhere,” he said.

“Yes, but they aren’t as happy as cows in the midwest.”

He started laughing. “How can you possibly know that?”

“I asked them.”

“Right. Well, yes or no? Do you want to meet me there or not.”

“I guess,” she said.

“You could have just said yes in the beginning.”

“Ah, but then we wouldn’t have ended up talking about cows.”

