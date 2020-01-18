Singin’ in the Rain – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

Gene Kelly sang in the rain
while he was sick
and had a fever
he danced with his umbrella
cavorted on street lamps
and splashed in puddles
but Singin’ in the Rain
takes on a whole new meaning
when the feathered pros do it
because there’s no sweeter sound
than that of a bird sitting on a flower
on a warm summer day
Singin’ in the Rain

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s