Singin’ in the Rain – Georgiann Carlson

Gene Kelly sang in the rain
while he was sick
and had a fever
he danced with his umbrella
cavorted on street lamps
and splashed in puddles
but Singin’ in the Rain
takes on a whole new meaning
when the feathered pros do it
because there’s no sweeter sound
than that of a bird sitting on a flower
on a warm summer day
Singin’ in the Rain
