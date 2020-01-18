Singin’ in the Rain – Georgiann Carlson

Gene Kelly sang in the rain

while he was sick

and had a fever

he danced with his umbrella

cavorted on street lamps

and splashed in puddles

but Singin’ in the Rain

takes on a whole new meaning

when the feathered pros do it

because there’s no sweeter sound

than that of a bird sitting on a flower

on a warm summer day

Singin’ in the Rain

