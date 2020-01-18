The Wizard of Oz – Robert G. Wertzler

Off to see The Wizard?
Don’t bother
He comes to you
Like Santa Clause
But not down your chimney
Down your Wi-Fi
Down your Cable or Fiber
Down your Alexa
He meets you at the store
When you swipe your card
Tracks your cell phone
And your browser
He knows if you’ve been
Bad or good, what you LIKE
From behind the curtain
The Wizard assures you
It is all for your own good
To help him make you happy
To keep you safe and entertained
To give you all the news
Fit to print or not, truth or lies
So don’t go see The Wizard
There’s nobody behind the curtain
Just an algorithm
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”