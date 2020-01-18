The Wizard of Oz – Robert G. Wertzler

Off to see The Wizard?

Don’t bother

He comes to you

Like Santa Clause

But not down your chimney

Down your Wi-Fi

Down your Cable or Fiber

Down your Alexa

He meets you at the store

When you swipe your card

Tracks your cell phone

And your browser

He knows if you’ve been

Bad or good, what you LIKE

From behind the curtain

The Wizard assures you

It is all for your own good

To help him make you happy

To keep you safe and entertained

To give you all the news

Fit to print or not, truth or lies

So don’t go see The Wizard

There’s nobody behind the curtain

Just an algorithm

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”