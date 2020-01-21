The Daily Song: Life on Mars (David Bowie)/Aurora

Eerie, haunting cover of David Bowie’s Life on Mars

“Life On Mars?”

It’s a god-awful small affairTo the girl with the mousy hairBut her mummy is yelling, “No!”And her daddy has told her to goBut her friend is nowhere to be seenNow she walks through her sunken dreamTo the seat with the clearest viewAnd she’s hooked to the silver screenBut the film is a saddening boreFor she’s lived it ten times or moreShe could spit in the eyes of foolsAs they ask her to focus onSailors fighting in the dance hallOh man!Look at those cavemen goIt’s the freakiest showTake a look at the LawmanBeating up the wrong guyOh man! Wonder if he’ll ever knowHe’s in the best selling showIs there life on Mars?

It’s on America’s tortured brow

That Mickey Mouse has grown up a cow

Now the workers have struck for fame

‘Cause Lennon’s on sale again

See the mice in their million hordes

From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads

Rule Britannia is out of bounds

To my mother, my dog, and clowns

But the film is a saddening bore

‘Cause I wrote it ten times or more

It’s about to be writ again

As I ask you to focus on

[Chorus]

Dring-dring-dring.

(Mind the phone)