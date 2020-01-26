fever comes upon me

suddenly

flaming cheeks

streak with crystallized salt

as drops of sweat

meander from dark matted hair

to sharp bare collar bone

ice blossoms

silver calcium roses

deep in my marrow

such a beautiful ache

as I shiver-burn

shot of flash-frozen vodka

down the back of the throat

it is now

that I speak in tongues

phantom snakes

twined around my arms

it is now

that I sing the songs of my dead

in ancient syllables known only to poets

madwomen in their attics

and the ghosts that gather near me

reaching out hungry hands

to absorb heat radiating

from my blistered skin

