Gossamer Wings

you spin words into phrases
like silk thread
fine
lustrous
weave them into
a gossamer shawl
breathtaking to behold
delicate
iridescent
resilient
with unexpected
body
with strength
I long to wrap myself
in the cloth
of your words
cocoon myself inside
white mulberry leaves
nectar
shall sustain me
as I metamorphize
I will emerge
changed
by your breathtakingly
tender
words
luna moth
delicate
new
ready for flight
I shall glide
toward your moon
bathe
in your silvery light
