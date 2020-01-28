Gossamer Wings

you spin words into phrases
like silk thread
fine
lustrous
weave them into
a gossamer shawl
breathtaking to behold
delicate
iridescent
resilient
with unexpected
body
with strength
I long to wrap myself
in the cloth
of your words
cocoon myself inside
white mulberry leaves
nectar
shall sustain me
as I metamorphize
I will emerge
changed
by your breathtakingly
tender
words
luna moth
delicate
new
ready for flight
I shall glide
toward your moon
bathe
in your silvery light

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

