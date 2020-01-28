Gossamer Wings

you spin words into phrases

like silk thread

fine

lustrous

weave them into

a gossamer shawl

breathtaking to behold

delicate

iridescent

resilient

with unexpected

body

with strength

I long to wrap myself

in the cloth

of your words

cocoon myself inside

white mulberry leaves

nectar

shall sustain me

as I metamorphize

I will emerge

changed

by your breathtakingly

tender

words

luna moth

delicate

new

ready for flight

I shall glide

toward your moon

bathe

in your silvery light

