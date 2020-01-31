Daily Writing Prompt: La La Land

My January 2020 prompts are inspired by some of the greatest movie musicals of the last nine decades in all their politically incorrect technicolor glory. Even if you are not a movie musical fan, I hope that you find these prompts intriguing. They are designed to inspire you to write a poem, prose piece, piece of flash fiction, or create a piece of art in 30 minutes or less.

The only rule is that you use the musical title as your piece title OR integrate all the words in the title into your piece in some way. Extra credit will be awarded to those who pay tribute to these fabulous films.

I love sharing your responses to my prompts. If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, please email your prompt-inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com. A short biography and a link where visitors can see more of your work is helpful and responses accompanied by a suggested image are much quicker for me post.

You can also share your response pieces in the comments below the Daily Prompt.