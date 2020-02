Tuesday Writing Prompt Challenge–February 18, 2020

Go Dog Go Café

Devereaux Frazier and Beth Amanda are currently hosting the Tuesday Writing Prompt Challenge which was started by our star writer Christine Ray. We hope to offer all of you something that will spark your creativity and willingness to participate.

The prompts are designed to be quick challengesthat can be written in 10 to 15 minutes, inspire you creatively, are fun, and get everyone interacting. Please post your response to the prompt in the comments below and show your fellow posters some love and support. All members of the Go Dog Go community, including Baristas, are welcome to participate. Feel free to share this post on yourown blogs and/or Facebook.

Today’s prompt: Use the words “dangerous thoughts” in a piece of poetry or prose.