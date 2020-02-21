Misty Blue

angel from my left shoulder

is on vacation

reading Kafka at the Shore

in a ruffled white tankini

while sipping Shirley Temples

sends quaint postcards

scrawled in pink ink

“Weather is beautiful, glad you aren’t here”

her A’s all hearts of course

devil on my right shoulder

is all business

rocks Prada

Manola Blahniks

has no interest in inciting a Pussy riot

or taking me out to a rave

taking me down a peg

brings her joy

like most mean girls

her voice could etch glass

painted on smile never wavers

while she drips venom drop by drop

down my naked ear

fraud

she hisses

fake

wannabe

you suck

Looooooooser

perhaps I could drown her out

with sprightly show tunes

but the radio station is stuck

on Etta James

and all that will play

is the blues

