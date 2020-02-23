‘Moon Ate the Dark’ Creativity Prompt Challenge

One of my favorite writing challenges I hosted on Brave and Reckless since I launched the blog was the Moon Ate the Dark Challenge back in 2017. I still love the prompt and would love to see what new pieces of writing or art it might inspire.

The Rules

Write or create an original piece that embraces the phrase “Moon Ate the Dark”. The prompt can be used as the piece title, you can use the phrase intact or break it up however you like within the written piece I will accept poetry, prose, flash fiction, essay, creative nonfiction or art Pieces of writing should be 1,500 words or less Your submission must be sent to me by email by midnight EST on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com. It should include: your prompt response a suggested image (if submitting writing) a brief biography a link where readers can see more of your writing/artwork Submissions will be judged by me and at least one guest judge. (If you are interested in being a guest judge for this challenge, let me know!) I ask that you do NOT publish your response on your own blog or social media pages until it has published first on Brave and Reckless

I would love it if you reblogged this invitation

I look forward to seeing the creativity this prompt inspires!