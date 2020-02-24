I dream of my dead

vivid technicolor hauntings

in wee morning hours

just before waking

I sit up with a start

heart thudding

disoriented

morning

after

morning

dreams cling to me

thick sticky strands

honey and lemon

that shine amber

as they sting

the partially healed wounds

loss has lashed

over and over

onto my soul

the edges pucker

burn

perhaps I should summon my ghosts

ouija board in lap

demand less cryptic messages

but I am not ready

some part of me

that I rarely acknowledge

holds on

refuses to let them fade

disintegrate atom by atom

into the mists of my past

© 2017 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved