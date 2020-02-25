The Daily Song: Make It Holy/The Staves

The Staves show off their amazing harmonies in Make It Holy

Make It Holy

I could make you want meMake you need me, make you mineI could make it holy, make it specialMake it rightI could make you want meMake you need me all the timeI could make it holy, make it fineHigh ends in the fire moving on, moving onTorn apart and tired of it all, of it allWalk, never the sameFeel no glory, feel no painI could make you want meMake you need me, make you mineI could make it holy, make it specialMake it rightI could make you want meMake you need me all the timeI could make it holy, make you fine

Shaking out the sheets and holding on, holding on

Following my feet until it’s done, until it’s gone

It’s dead and gone

Never the same

Feel no glory, feel no pain

I could make you want me

Make you need me, make you mine

I could make it holy, make it special

Make it right

I could make you want me

Make you need me all the time

I could make it holy, make it fine

It’s the one I want now

You’ll never do wrong,

You’ll never do wrong

Did I ever, ever,

Ever do you wrong?

I could make you want me

Make you need me, make you mine

I could make it holy, make it special

Make it right

I could make you want me

Make you need me all the time

I could make it holy, make it fine