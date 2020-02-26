Aborted Flight

words are wily things

that wiggle

and twist

‘round my mouth

they dart delicately

hummingbirds

toward the tip

of my tongue

then change direction

abruptly midflight

swallowed

once again

I long to give them wing

allow them to feel the sun

the air

but they nest

deeply in my throat

unseen

unsaid

