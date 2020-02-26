Aborted Flight

words are wily things
that wiggle
and twist
‘round my mouth
they dart delicately
hummingbirds
toward the tip
of my tongue
then change direction
abruptly midflight
swallowed
once again
I long to give them wing
allow them to feel the sun
the air
but they nest
deeply in my throat
unseen
unsaid

© 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

