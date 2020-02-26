Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Coming of the Dawn – Eugenia

ebbing of twilight

ebony sky no ivory

wandering omens

silhouettes on the shade

yes, I saw your face

star-crossed lovers

hush the sad, sad song

life’s a slippery slope

my imaginary friend

ah, not the last dance

lives left better to chance

good morning starshine

the moon ate the darkness

all the world is a stage

behold, let the sunshine in

such a lovely place, let it be

let it be from me to you

I’ll follow the sun

born to be alive

yesterday.

I enjoyed a dedicated career in the insurance industry for over 20 years of being rewarded both professionally and personally. Now it’s time for me to follow my dreams by doing things I enjoy…spending time with family, traveling, writing poetry and encouraging others to pursue their goals.

