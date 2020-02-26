Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Coming of the Dawn – Eugenia

ebbing of twilight
ebony sky no ivory
wandering omens
silhouettes on the shade
yes, I saw your face
star-crossed lovers
hush the sad, sad song
life’s a slippery slope
my imaginary friend
ah, not the last dance
lives left better to chance
good morning starshine
the moon ate the darkness
all the world is a stage
behold, let the sunshine in
such a lovely place, let it be
let it be from me to you
I’ll follow the sun
born to be alive
yesterday.
I enjoyed a dedicated career in the insurance industry for over 20 years of being rewarded both professionally and personally. Now it’s time for me to follow my dreams by doing things I enjoy…spending time with family, traveling, writing poetry and encouraging others to pursue their goals.
You can read more of Eugenia’s writing at Eugi’s Causerie and Poetry Palette
