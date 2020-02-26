Movie Musical Challenge: Fame’s Folly – Pallavi

There’s a fable in the forest of fame

whispered among trees.

Passersby that meander inside

are often reluctant leavers, teetering as trespassers,

petrified to see the glory cease.

The mortality of travelers

is a well known but unspoken secret,

for, it’s deep rooted in the infamous folly of

“THIS WON’T HAPPEN TO ME!”

**************

Fame comes with a folly, an illusion. The famous feels the game will never cease to exist, but no matter how much and how hard they try to hold on to it, the glory soon fades away. What they are left holding at the end is often what was most neglected.

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts