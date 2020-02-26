Movie Musical Challenge: Grease – Paula Puolakka

I’m the part that fits here, one person states.

I’m the part that fits there, another person declares.

I’m the part that goes left, somebody yells.

I’m the part that goes right, someone else sighs.

Society is a machine,

and to make it run smoothly,

we need grease.

Who are the agents who do not fit anywhere

and yet, they are needed everywhere?

Who are the agents who do not carry labels

and yet, they are obedient to their Lord?

Be here.

Be there.

Be everywhere.

Don’t join the army.

Don’t join the party.

Be in the Club,

which is not defined

by anything

detectable by the Eye.

Paula Puolakka is a Beat poet, writer, and MA (History of Science and Ideas.) Her latest poems can be found, for example, through Rattle Poetry’s Rattlecast #5, Rattlecast #25, and Poetry Potion .

Her latest short stories can be found through The Reader/Author Connection: Issue #5 and Issue #8