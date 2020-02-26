dance with me
in this silvery pool
of moonlight
falling across
your face
watered silk
clasp my hand
hold it as delicately
as firmly
as my beating heart
wrap your arms
around my body
your warmth
becoming my warmth
your breath
becoming
my breath
soft against
bare skin
night music
swells
expands
fills us
with ache
with longing
as we sway together
in these steps
of remembrance
this onyx night. . .
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
So lovely!
It is so kind of you to say so Becky!
