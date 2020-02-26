dance with me

in this silvery pool

of moonlight

falling across

your face

watered silk

clasp my hand

hold it as delicately

as firmly

as my beating heart

wrap your arms

around my body

your warmth

becoming my warmth

your breath

becoming

my breath

soft against

bare skin

night music

swells

expands

fills us

with ache

with longing

as we sway together

in these steps

of remembrance

this onyx night. . .

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved