The Daily Song: You Got Me/Gavin McGraw

You Got Me
When the fear takes you down
When the doubt takes you under
When you sink like a stone
And you can’t breathe
When the tears take control
When the demons take over
Won’t be in this alone
You got me
Ooooooooo
Ooooooooo yeah
Ooooooooo
You got me
When the walls all cave in
When the nights all get colder
When you hang by a thread
of sanity
Rest your head on my heart
Hang your pain on my shoulders
Make your way to my arms
Cause you got me
Ooooooooo
Ooooooooo yeah
Ooooooooo
You got me
I’ll be the one to lead you home
I’ll be the one to keep you warm
I’ll take you in out of the storm
When you can’t stand I’ll stand up for you
When the fear takes you down
When the doubt takes you under
You’re not in this alone
You got me
Ooooooooo
Ooooooooo yeah
Ooooooooo
You got me
I’ll be the one to lead you home
I’ll be the one to keep you warm
I’ll take you in out of the storm
When you can’t stand I’ll stand up for you