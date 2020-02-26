Wednesday’s Level UP Challenge, 2/26/20 and Tuesday’ Writing Prompt Challenge Round UP

Go Dog Go Café

Good morning Friends, Baristas, and regular guests here at the Go Dog Go Cafe, it’s level UP day here at the cafe! Last week we continued to see a growth in turnout with 9 brave souls taking on the challenge of cramming Blush, dangerous thoughts, Sadje’s adorable teddy bear photo into either a haiku format or an American sentence. Thanks to all. Links to each down below this weeks Challenge.

I hope you had a chance to explore Devereaux’s challenge “I never want that again”. We had some great posts this week, 9 so far follow the links through to these great posts down at the bottom of the page. You aren’t limited to Tuesday on that one, by the way1

How are we going to Level UP this week?

(BTW don’t forget to post them in the comments!!!)

Level ONE:

Incorporate two of the following prompts into your…