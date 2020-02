contours

of my heart

so crisp

so clear

at sixteen

when I was

bold

definite

confident

sure

when did lines begin

to shift

blurred beneath

the brushstrokes

of midnight blue

amethyst?

leaving more hidden

than revealed

when did this heart

become mystery

to myself?

a puzzle box of sandalwood

fragrant

warm to the touch

but contents evasive

always a fingertip

out of my reach

