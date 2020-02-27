THE SUBTLE KNIFE

my memory is not
a reliable narrator
of my youth
that imagined
golden season
of whom
I used to be
vibrant
alive
whole
© 2016 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Reclaiming my inner badass at 50
