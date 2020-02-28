Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Senryu / Bound in Love’s Fragrance – Goff James

Bound in Love’s fragrance
Smothered in passion’s kisses
The moon ate the dark
Image courtesy of Olga Beliaeva
Goff James is a grumpy eccentric who, in the darkness of night, plays with words and tries to write poetry.
You can read more of Goff's writing at Art, Photography and Poetry
