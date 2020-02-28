The Daily Song: 1200 Days

Revisiting some of my daily songs from the early days of Brave and Reckless. Hope you enjoy.

Just four words

That I must ask of you

They’re not just words

‘Cause they show all my love for you

All my certainty

Forever will not fade

The soothing sound

Of your first with my last name

Twelve hundred days

It lifted me down on one knee

Thank you for loving all

I’ll never be

Cause when I look in your eyes

I see our baby’s first steps on her own

And the front porch lights

They light the way to lead me home

‘Cause your hands they heal my body

And your voice is so sweet to my mind

I don’t want another day without you

Oh darling,

Will you forever be mine

I asked your fathers permission for your hand

And I promise right beside you is where I’ll stand

Oooooooh

‘Cause your hands they heal my body

And your voice is so sweet to my mind

And I don’t want another day without you

Oh darling, will you forever be mine

Oh darling, will you forever be mine

Just one word I hope you say to me

It’s not just a word

‘Cause it shows all your love for me

So take my hand and listen to the melody of these four words

Will you marry me?”