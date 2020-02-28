The Daily Song: 1200 Days

Revisiting some of my daily songs from the early days of Brave and Reckless. Hope you enjoy.
1200 Days
Just four words
That I must ask of you
They’re not just words
‘Cause they show all my love for you
All my certainty
Forever will not fade
The soothing sound
Of your first with my last name
Twelve hundred days
It lifted me down on one knee
Thank you for loving all
I’ll never be
Cause when I look in your eyes
I see our baby’s first steps on her own
And the front porch lights
They light the way to lead me home
‘Cause your hands they heal my body
And your voice is so sweet to my mind
I don’t want another day without you
Oh darling,
Will you forever be mine
I asked your fathers permission for your hand
And I promise right beside you is where I’ll stand
Oooooooh
‘Cause your hands they heal my body
And your voice is so sweet to my mind
And I don’t want another day without you
Oh darling, will you forever be mine
Oh darling, will you forever be mine
Just one word I hope you say to me
It’s not just a word
‘Cause it shows all your love for me
So take my hand and listen to the melody of these four words
Will you marry me?”
