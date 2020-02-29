Bodies at Rest and Motion

I have always loved

the first time

with a new lover

the sense of adventure

discovery

experiencing their skin

for the first time

unclothed

vulnerable

lining up our curves

our edges

exploring how our bodies

fit together

I have always loved

running my hands

unhurriedly

over a new lover’s

uncharted topography

inquiring about scars and tattoos

lazily connecting

constellations of freckles

with a trailing finger

seeing what shapes emerge

reading the history

of a body

I have run my hands over

skin taut with youth

flush delicate and pink

I now tangle my fingers

in salt and pepper hair

memorize laugh lines

observe how the passing of time

gathering of experience

both softens someone’s edges

while simultaneously revealing

something lean

authentic

true

