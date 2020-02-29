Bodies at Rest and Motion

I have always loved
the first time
with a new lover
the sense of adventure
discovery
experiencing their skin
for the first time
unclothed
vulnerable
lining up our curves
our edges
exploring how our bodies
fit together
I have always loved
running my hands
unhurriedly
over a new lover’s
uncharted topography
inquiring about scars and tattoos
lazily connecting
constellations of freckles
with a trailing finger
seeing what shapes emerge
reading the history
of a body
I have run my hands over
skin taut with youth
flush delicate and pink
I now tangle my fingers
in salt and pepper hair
memorize laugh lines
observe how the passing of time
gathering of experience
both softens someone’s edges
while simultaneously revealing
something lean
authentic
true
