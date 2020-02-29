Heart of the Storm, Part 1

I have a confession to make. I have a fondness for Fan Fiction and back in the early 2000’s I even tried my hand at writing Lord of the Rings fanfiction. These pieces have rarely seen the light of day, but sometimes a writer has to take some risks. . .

It was a perfect early spring morning. The last of winter’s snow melted in small frosty puddles, leaving patches of fresh mud along the forest floor. Underneath a bed of autumn’s fallen leaves, fresh blades of grass poked through with determination in sprigs of bright green. The air was fragrant with the smell of fresh earth and the earliest of spring buds. Sun dappled weak golden rays through the trees, giving the copse of trees a soft glow. The air was starting to warm slightly, reminding the forest of the lazy, fertile summer days that were ahead.

Nevlotwen of Lothlorien had often trod these woods, thinking of them as her own. She knew each tree, each stream, each clearing as well she knew her own name, her own native tongue. Any disturbance quickly caught her attention. Nevlotwen, or Storm as she was more commonly called, knelt on the soft cool ground, examining the clues provided by the forest around her. That she was not alone in this remote part of the forest on the outskirts of Lothlorien was clear. Her keen senses informed her that another had passed this spot not long ago—she could see crushed blades of grass and a partial footprint in the mud before her. The print was that of a slender foot in the soft boots favored by her people. She was unable to assess whether the foot had belonged to a male or female, but the print suggested that whoever had left the print had been stumbling unevenly. Perhaps even fleeing for their life.

Storm’s sense of smell picked out the faint odor of blood. It was fresh and rich and elven. She also picked out the odor of Orc blood. She wrinkled her nose—it was not a pleasing smell. She could smell it coming from several different directions. She wondered with foreboding what happened here this morning. Orc sightings had become more common in this part of the woods—too common in her opinion. The increase of Orcan activity had become so worrisome that she rarely ventured this far from the City of Galadrium by herself anymore. Very few Lothloriens ever ventured this far away from the city unless on scouting patrol. Some uneasiness of mind, some sense that something of import would happen here today had driven her to this area so close to the borders of the outside world.

Storm had passed this spot many times on scouting duty and on her own explorations. She preferred the woods to the formality and closeness of the Lothlorien court. Storm loved Galadrium deeply but found the confines of the city and the company of her cousins beyond her endurance much of the time. Storm had no patience for the hours Alkorewen, Bulefaniel and Bragolampaiel could spend discussing the latest fashions or court gossip. Her Aunt Galadriel and Uncle Celeborn had long accepted Storm’s restless nature and no longer tried to control her comings and goings— they asked only that she check in at least once a fortnight when her soul sought the solitude and quiet of the outer woods, sooner if she saw anything on the borders that caused her concern. There would be no tranquility for her here this morning, however—elven blood had been shed.

To be continued. . .

© Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved