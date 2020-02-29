Poetry Fragment: Unrequited

my heart
does not forget love
my heart
still feels
still wants
even though my head
well understands
the foolishness
futility
of feeling
of wanting. . .
© 1989 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
