my brain

a busy place

I ping-pong from one idea

to another

so many thoughts

slam dance

against my skull

I am surprised

my neck

can support the weight

sometimes I can wrestle

unruly thought processes

into complex story lines

distracting technicolor shorts

that play on the inside

of restless lids

other times

thoughts trample

through my sleepless brain

a herd of gazelles

in full-blown panic

sensing a predator

lurking on the periphery

magnificent

deadly

lion

stalking through my psyche

nerves jangling

nostrils flaring

tasting the air

not prepared

to give up the hunt

drift back into

a cat nap

blissful oblivion

© 2016 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved