my brain
a busy place
I ping-pong from one idea
to another
so many thoughts
slam dance
against my skull
I am surprised
my neck
can support the weight
sometimes I can wrestle
unruly thought processes
into complex story lines
distracting technicolor shorts
that play on the inside
of restless lids
other times
thoughts trample
through my sleepless brain
a herd of gazelles
in full-blown panic
sensing a predator
lurking on the periphery
magnificent
deadly
lion
stalking through my psyche
nerves jangling
nostrils flaring
tasting the air
not prepared
to give up the hunt
drift back into
a cat nap
blissful oblivion
© 2016 Revised 2020 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray – Sleep, crowded out
LikeLiked by 1 person