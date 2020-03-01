Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Moon Eats the Dark – Barbara Leonhard

In a nest of owls,

I awaken bare, bleeding.

Talons pierce flesh.

Stabbing beaks shear old skin,

mincing fat and bone.

I am released into cloud.

Glossy wings unfurl.

I chase stars

and alight onto rays

of petrified time.

I scan marvel

as Moon eats the dark.

I feast on corolla

of sunflowers that sway in breeze

as Owl eats the light.

Image ‘Owl Eats Light’ by Barbara Leonhard

Barbara Leonhard publishes poetry on her WordPress blog, Extraordinary Sunshine Weaver. She is a regular contributor to FREE VERSE REVOLUTION and Go Dog Go Café. She started a poetry podcast on Podbean called Poetry: The Memoir of the Soul.