Moon Ate the Dark Challenge: Moon Eats the Dark – Barbara Leonhard

Writing Prompt Challenge

In a nest of owls,
I awaken bare, bleeding.
Talons pierce flesh.
Stabbing beaks shear old skin,
mincing fat and bone.

I am released into cloud.
Glossy wings unfurl.
I chase stars
and alight onto rays
of petrified time.

I scan marvel
as Moon eats the dark.
I feast on corolla
of sunflowers that sway in breeze
as Owl eats the light.

 

Image ‘Owl Eats Light’ by Barbara Leonhard

Barbara Leonhard publishes poetry on her WordPress blog, Extraordinary Sunshine Weaver. She is a regular contributor to FREE VERSE REVOLUTION and Go Dog Go Café. She started a poetry podcast on Podbean called Poetry: The Memoir of the Soul.

 

  'MOON ATE THE DARK' CREATIVITY PROMPT CHALLENGE

