Stephen’s Sunday Chat 3/1/20: A Virtual Cafe Connects Writers Around the World, plus Gratitude, Challenges, Reviews, Workshops, Round Up, and a little Rilke

“Go into yourself. Find out the reason that commands you to write; see whether it has spread its roots into the very depths of your heart; confess to yourself whether you would have to die if you were forbidden to write. This most of all: ask yourself in the most silent hour of your night: must I write? Dig into yourself for a deep answer. And if this answer rings out in assent, if you meet this solemn question with a strong, simple “I must”, then build your life in accordance with this necessity; your whole life, even into its humblest and most indifferent hour, must become a sign and witness to this impulse.” – Ranier Maria Rilke, Letters to a Young Poet #1