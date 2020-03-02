Heart of the Storm, Part 3

Legolas Greenleaf, Prince of Mirkwood, had been making slow but steady progress from Mirkwood to Lothlorien. If pressed, Legolas would have had to admit that he had not been in any real hurry to arrive at the City of Galadrium. To be sure, he had heard that the heart of Elvendom on earth was a place of unsurpassed beauty- he had always longed to walk its forests and sleep in the leafy branches of the Malloren trees.

It was the nature of his errand that slowed his feet. His father had been dropping hints for some years that it was time that Legolas take a bride. The hints had evolved into something more persistent over the last few months and King Thrandruil finally had told his son in no uncertain terms that his patience was worn thin and that it was time for action. King Thandruil made his desires clear– Legolas was to travel with haste to the elven city of Galadrium to court one of Queen Galadriel’s numerous nieces.

King Thandruil didn’t care which niece— Thandruil assumed all of them would be equally beautiful and equally silly— as long as Legolas returned from his trip betrothed and prepared for a marriage advantageous to Mirkwood. King Thandruil did not believe that Queen Galadrial deliberately raised pretty, vacuous court baubles, but he did assume that he would have long ago known if any of them had a hint of the transcendent powers of their aunt, or their cousins, the children of Elrond of Rivendell. As Arwyn, Elrond’s only daughter, had already pledged her heart elsewhere, King Thandruil would have to content himself with a lesser relative of Galadrial’s to bear his grandchildren. King Thandruil had great empathy for his son’s reservations about a political marriage but was unusually firm on this occasion. Like many of his kind, he felt that the time of the elves was starting to pass. The world was changing. He felt an urgency to continue his bloodline that he had never felt before, in either his own or his eldest son’s long lifetime.

As the miles passed, Legolas thought often of his dilemma. He clearly understood his responsibility to his father and his kingdom but could muster little enthusiasm for courting a complete stranger. He had enjoyed romances over the years, but never with women his father considered appropriate for the throne of Mirkwood. He did appreciate that his father was allowing him some choice now, rather than just arranging the marriage as King Thandruil saw fit, and was certainly within his rights as monarch. But a stranger! It pained Legolas to contemplate passing the ages with an unknown woman who would undoubtedly be more interested in his title as Prince, than Legolas himself. When Legolas contemplated marriage, he longed in his very soul to feel real passion, real compassion, to share the kind of deep and trusting love that could span the lifetimes. However, Legolas was not so naïve as to think he would arrive in Lothlorien and find true love among the small pool of suitable candidates. He merely hoped one of them would be good-hearted and wise and capable of learning to care for him and the kingdom of Mirkwood. Despite his great love for his father and his kingdom, Legolas found such a compromise bitter.

Legolas also worried about the changing state of the world. Dark things had been afoot in the forests of Mirkwood for some time and he felt his place was there, defending his homeland, not here courting a bride. A Princess for the throne of Mirkwood would matter little if the things Legolas feared came to pass.

To be continued. . .

