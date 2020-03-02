Season of the Sorceress – Melody Lee

Lee paints personal experiences and tragedies elegantly into poetry and prose: life lessons of hope, empowerment, enlightenment. She brings the reader with her on her journey of enlightenment and rebirth. Lee has a magical way of connecting her reader to her stories, her poetry, her heart. She begins with self-reflection, by takings us back to her childhood, tapping into memories and base emotions. Her words flow like water from a sacred fountain. Lee writes about love—agape, eros, philia— being broken by it, growing and finding enormous strength from it. “Without love we are empty vessels, a mass of nothingness. There is no greater power than love, even when it burns us and hurts like hell. Always there is something divine that emanates from love.” She scatters ashes of romance in each chapter, interlaced with mystical and witchy themes. And true to her free spirit, you feel the gypsy heartbeat pulsing throughout the book.