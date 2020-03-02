The Daily Song: Move Together- James Bay/Leroy Sanchez cover

Beautiful multimedia piece combining music and modern dance.

“Move Together”

Home now, end of the night

It’s colder to turn on your side

And I know you’re up in two hours

But we didn’t get tonight, we don’t have tomorrow

So don’t ruin now.How we gonna move together? Just come closer

If we don’t move together, just come closer

How we gonna breathe? How we gonna be together?

Just keeping the peace between the sheetsAnd I creep in, and everything’s loud

I’m sorry, I’ve woken you now

And we’ll argue the tiniest thing

But we didn’t get tonight, we don’t have tomorrow

So I’m done whispering, done whispering.

How we gonna move together? Just come closer

If we don’t move together, just come closer

How we gonna breathe? How we gonna be together?

Just keeping the peace between the sheets.

So maybe don’t give me cold, cold shoulder

Before you go, turn around, let me hold you

And let me say in the dark of the morning

Just one more thing.

How we gonna move together? Just come closer

If we don’t move together, come closer

How we gonna breathe? How we gonna be together?

Just keeping the peace, just keeping the peace

Just keeping the peace between these sheets.