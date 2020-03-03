Heart of the Storm, Part 4

Legolas had done most of his traveling in the full light of day, but this night he had found it impossible to rest on the open plains. The closer he came to Lothlorien, the more unease filled his breast. Unable to sleep further, he mounted his horse an hour or so before dawn and let the fading light of the stars and the moon guide him. He was nearing the outer forests surrounding Lothlorien when he began to sense menace in the air. He rode with determination toward the forest, more and more convinced he was in imminent danger.

The trees were in reassuring relief when his usually fleet footed horse stumbled in a depression. Legolas calmed his horse as quickly he could and took off at a canter as soon as his horse had regained its footing. He spared a quick glance behind him to find a group of Orcs bearing down on him, souls full of malice, bellies hungry. He briefly debated making his stand on the open ground but was unsure whether he would be able to slay the whole party before others could be alerted. The Orcs continued to approach him at a hard pace. He could almost touch the outside row of trees of the forest when an Orc arrow caught him by surprise in the side. It was not a fatal wound, but forceful enough to knock him from his saddle onto the hard ground. As his horse ran in terror, Legolas pulled out his bow and managed to kill seven of the ten Orcs in quick succession before they realized what had hit them. He took off at a run while the remaining Orcs screamed their fury and began to frantically fire arrows in his direction.

Legolas managed to find cover behind a large tree and successfully brought down two more of the Orcs. Blood was now freely running down his side and his breath was starting to become labored. The final Orc was getting dangerously close, and Legolas chose to make a sprint for it while he still had the strength. At first it seemed a good ploy- he was quicker and more agile than the Orc. However, the blood flow from his side remained steady and Legolas was concerned about getting lost in these unfamiliar woods with such an injury. He was leaning briefly against a tree trying to get his bearings when another Orc arrow whizzed past his ear and embedded itself into the tree trunk. Legolas silently apologized to the tree for its injury before taking off again at a run. He made it many yards before a second Orc arrow joined the first in his side. Legolas frantically looked for a place to make a last stand. Spotting a grove up ahead, he staggered ahead, ducking behind one tree after another before he could get another arrow from his quiver and take a clear shot at the Orc. The Orc went down with a satisfying thud.

Legolas cursed himself for his predicament. A band of ten Orcs should not have been enough to overwhelm him so. He was acutely aware of how badly injured he was and how far he still was from Lothlorien. The throbbing pain of the arrows, the loss of blood, and the pungent smell of Orc made his head swim. He stumbled some distance from the dead Orc until he saw what looked like a protected nest in the roots of a massive oak. If he could just make it there and get some rest. . . His knees buckled as he reached he target and he was oddly surprised as blackness claimed him.

To be continued. . .

