Review of The Darkness of His Dreams, John W. Leys by Kristiana Reed

Leys is a poet whose work is imbued with lyrical rhythm. Throughout this book, Leys’ words sing and his passion for the written word leaps from the pages.

He is also a poet dedicated to his muses and influences, with pieces written for Bob Dylan, Allen Ginsberg and Vincent Van Gogh. However, the heart of this collection are the pieces created with his loving and sorely missed parents in mind. The final Kaddish is a triumph.

Thus, Leys flits delicately between grief, melancholy, joy, cynicism and hopeful hilarity. Leys is eclectic and he writes what he wants to write; a quality I admire greatly.

