Leaving Wonderland

I have been losing myself

in the busyness

hiding behind

noise

blurred movement

avoiding stillness

scurrying like

a frantic animal

trying to escape

a predator

I suspect

might be me

I am not Alice

after all

I have become

White Rabbit

pocket watch in hand

rushing

rushing

avoiding the reckoning

with the looking glass

avoiding a good long

look at myself

I do not much like

who I have become

too many compliments

a little bit of power

influence

become false mirrors

I gaze into

that make me believe

I am more than I am

other than I am

I have long

lost perspective

on the middle ground

between perceiving myself

as too much

versus believing myself

to be nothing

at all

