Leaving Wonderland

I have been losing myself
in the busyness
hiding behind
noise
blurred movement
avoiding stillness
scurrying like
a frantic animal
trying to escape
a predator
I suspect
might be me
I am not Alice
after all
I have become
White Rabbit
pocket watch in hand
rushing
rushing
avoiding the reckoning
with the looking glass
avoiding a good long
look at myself
I do not much like
who I have become
too many compliments
a little bit of power
influence
become false mirrors
I gaze into
that make me believe
I am more than I am
other than I am
I have long
lost perspective
on the middle ground
between perceiving myself
as too much
versus believing myself
to be nothing
at all
