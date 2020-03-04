The Daily Song: Rise/SUPERFRUIT, Mary Lambert, Brian Justin Crum, Mario Jose

I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this cover of Katy Perry’s Rise by Superfruit, Mary Lambert, Brian Justin Crum, Mario Jose. Gorgeous, powerful and so affirming! Makes my heart feel good.

Rise

I won’t just survive

Oh, you will see me thrive

Can’t write my story

I’m beyond the archetype

I won’t just conform

No matter how you shake my core

‘Cause my roots, they run deep, oh

Oh, ye of so little faith

Don’t doubt it, don’t doubt it

Victory is in my veins

I know it, I know it

And I will not negotiate

I’ll fight it, I’ll fight it

I will transform

When, when the fire’s at my feet again

And the vultures all start circling

They’re whispering, “You’re out of time,”

But still I rise

This is no mistake, no accident

When you think the final nail is in

Think again

Don’t be surprised

I will still rise

I must stay conscious

Through the madness and chaos

So I call on my angels

They say

Oh, ye of so little faith

Don’t doubt it, don’t doubt it

Victory is in your veins

You know it, you know it

And you will not negotiate

Just fight it, just fight it

And be transformed

‘Cause when, when the fire’s at my feet again

And the vultures all start circling

They’re whispering, “You’re out of time,”

But still I rise

This is no mistake, no accident

When you think the final nail is in

Think again

Don’t be surprised

I will still rise

Don’t doubt it, don’t doubt it

Oh, oh, oh, oh

You know it, you know it

Still rise

Just fight it, just fight it

Don’t be surprised

I will still rise