New Feature: Tell Us Your Publishing Story

Go Dog Go Café

Have you been published on a literary collective, an eZine, a journal, or a book? Go Dog Go Cafe wants to hear your publishing story.

Many of us dream of becoming published writers when we first start sharing our writing. As new writers, however, getting published can feel as mythical as a unicorn. You may ask yourself: Am I ready? Where do I start? What are my options? We believe that your publishing stories can provide much-needed confidence, practical advice, and inspiration for the Go Dog Go Community.

We are currently accepting publishing stories via Google Docs. We can’t wait to hear about your journey.